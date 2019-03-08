Scott relishing season run-in as former Potters Bar man gets his chance at Middlesex

Middlesex's George Scott batting during his time at Potters Bar. Picture: KEVIN LINES Archant

George Scott believes his cricketing career with Middlesex is heading to a pivotal and crucial juncture.

Middlesex's George Scott. Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA Middlesex's George Scott. Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA

The former Potters Bar man is in the final year of his contract at Lords but has gone from making the odd appearance to being a regular in all formats of the game.

The 23-year-old said: "This is what I've been looking forward to for a long time now.

"It's great to be contributing in all formats. It feels like I'm playing meaningful cricket now and learning so much. My career is moving forward."

The upturn in his own fortunes mirrors that of the team itself, with three wins in four matches.

And Scott's promotion to regular first-team duties appears part of a regime of innovation introduced by new head coach Stuart Law, meaning both he and the rest of the middle-order have to be prepared to chop and change along with demand.

"Our batting order is pretty fluid and situational," said Scott.

"When we are getting towards the back end of the innings the team is looking to the likes of me and John Simpson to come in and whack a few and to potentially have right and left-hand combinations as well.

"So, we've all got our pads on and it is kind of situational as to who goes in."

Scott is usually found patrolling the boundary and that has brought him into sharp focus for some of the biggest crowds seen in his career.

But the back and forth banter between crowd and player is something he thoroughly enjoys.

He said: "A few things get said that can't really be repeated, but to be fair that is part of the fun as well.

"It's a hell of a lot worse at places like Chelmsford and Taunton, where the crowd is a little bit more on top of you.

"But interacting with the crowd is part of the experience. I think you have to embrace that kind of thing.

"You can take it in one of two ways. It can either heap pressure on you or you can try and embrace it and enjoy it and why wouldn't you do that when you are playing in front of a full house with massive crowds behind you?"

"We've got a massive focus this season with assistant coach Nic Pothas on getting fielders in the right positions and things, so they always stick me out on the long boundary."