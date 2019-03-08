Advanced search

Potters Bar's George Scott heading to Gloucestershire after ended Middlesex stay

PUBLISHED: 13:40 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 17 October 2019

George Scott batting for Potters Bar in 2016. Picture: KEVIN LINES

George Scott batting for Potters Bar in 2016. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Archant

Former Potters Bar youngster George Scott has traded Middlesex for Gloucestershire on a three-year deal.

Middlesex's George Scott. Picture: JOHN WALTON/PAMiddlesex's George Scott. Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA

The 23-year-old played in his younger years at the Walk-based cricket club and made his first-class debut four years ago for Leeds/Bradford MCCU.

A series of impressive second-team performances for the Seaxes earned him a three-year contract at Middlesex.

But after four years at Lords, the right-hand bat and medium-fast bowler has made the move west, crediting the atmosphere at Gloucestershire as one of the reasons for switching counties.

Speaking on the county website he said: "I'm very excited, I think it's a wonderful opportunity for me cricket-wise and I know Bristol is a lovely place.

"It seems like there is an incredibly family feel here. I've met a few of the guys and I know Higgo [Ryan Higgins] well and it feels like a really nice atmosphere at the club.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be joining."

Gloucestershire can hope Scott can replicate his form in all variations of the game after a season where he averaged over 35 runs in both the Royal London One-Day Cup and Vitality Blast, on top of over 200 runs scored in the County Championship.

Head coach Richard Dawson said: "It's great to have George joining us. He's got huge potential as both a batter and bowler in all formats of the game.

All the players and coaching staff are looking forward to him starting with us and we hope we can help him realise his potential in the years to come."

Scott will join up with his new team-mates when the squad returns to the Bristol County Ground for winter training later in the year.

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Picture appeal after boy filmed in Welwyn Garden City toilet cubicle

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a 17-year-old boy was filmed in a toilet cubicle in the Howard Centre, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Picture appeal after boy filmed in Welwyn Garden City toilet cubicle

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a 17-year-old boy was filmed in a toilet cubicle in the Howard Centre, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar’s George Scott heading to Gloucestershire after ended Middlesex stay

George Scott batting for Potters Bar in 2016. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Delighted Ironton praises entire Welwyn Garden City squad after St Neots rout

Dave Keenleyside scored two stunning goals in Welwyn Garden City's 7-1 win over St Neots Town. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Picture appeal after boy filmed in Welwyn Garden City toilet cubicle

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a 17-year-old boy was filmed in a toilet cubicle in the Howard Centre, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Potters Bar Town confident of adding win to historic FA Cup clash with Barnet

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary says the match with Barnet was 'the perfect draw'. Picture: DANNY LOO

Cheap booze puts nail in coffin of Welwyn Garden City Winemakers Guild

Graham England, Barbara Cook, David Clarke, Stephen Hodges, and Philip Hembrow at the 60th anniversary of the Welwyn Garden City Winemakers Guild. Picture: Submitted.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists