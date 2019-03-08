Potters Bar's George Scott heading to Gloucestershire after ended Middlesex stay

George Scott batting for Potters Bar in 2016. Picture: KEVIN LINES Archant

Former Potters Bar youngster George Scott has traded Middlesex for Gloucestershire on a three-year deal.

Middlesex's George Scott. Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA Middlesex's George Scott. Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA

The 23-year-old played in his younger years at the Walk-based cricket club and made his first-class debut four years ago for Leeds/Bradford MCCU.

A series of impressive second-team performances for the Seaxes earned him a three-year contract at Middlesex.

But after four years at Lords, the right-hand bat and medium-fast bowler has made the move west, crediting the atmosphere at Gloucestershire as one of the reasons for switching counties.

Speaking on the county website he said: "I'm very excited, I think it's a wonderful opportunity for me cricket-wise and I know Bristol is a lovely place.

"It seems like there is an incredibly family feel here. I've met a few of the guys and I know Higgo [Ryan Higgins] well and it feels like a really nice atmosphere at the club.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be joining."

Gloucestershire can hope Scott can replicate his form in all variations of the game after a season where he averaged over 35 runs in both the Royal London One-Day Cup and Vitality Blast, on top of over 200 runs scored in the County Championship.

Head coach Richard Dawson said: "It's great to have George joining us. He's got huge potential as both a batter and bowler in all formats of the game.

All the players and coaching staff are looking forward to him starting with us and we hope we can help him realise his potential in the years to come."

Scott will join up with his new team-mates when the squad returns to the Bristol County Ground for winter training later in the year.