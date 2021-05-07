Saul Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders promise to deliver fight for the ages

Published: 11:34 AM May 7, 2021

The talking is over but Saul Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders can agree on one thing - a near 70,000 crowd and two of the best fighters in the super-middleweight division will deliver a brilliant spectacle of boxing.

The huge unification bout in Texas will bring Alvarez's WBA and WBC titles together with the WBO strap belonging to Saunders.

And after years and years are waiting and hoping for just this type of day, Hatfield's world champion is more than ready.

He said: "I’ve been boxing all my life, since I was five years old, and I’m here for a reason, to win. It's not about fame or anything else, to win.

“He's had a lot of people turn up, collect cheques and fly out but he hasn't had the heart, soul and IQ that I’ll bring to the ring on Saturday night to win.

"He’s done brilliant things for boxing. He’s a good champion but there’s a time in life where you get tested and he’s going to be bumping into the wrong man on Saturday night.

"I'm going home with titles. I’m looking forward to a very good fight but most definitely the win."

The 31-year-old is also not worried about the partisan crowd and indeed, he has hopes that even some of the Mexican's compatriots will be on his side.

He said: "I’ve been up against the crowds before but there’s added pressure coming for both of us for this fight because both of us don’t want to go home the loser.

"At the end of the day, half the Mexican people like him, half don’t, so hopefully half that don’t like him will be supporting the Gypsy boy, we’ll get it rocking and rolling.

"This is for all the Gypsies back home, everyone in the UK, plus half the Mexicans - get behind me.”

Alvarez meanwhile believes his progression as a fighter, as well as a man, will negate the threat of the left-handed Saunders.

He said: "I feel really thankful with the response of the people and that boxing is a sport that brings everything back to normal. I’m ready for this fight.

“He’s a great fighter, he has a lot of ability and he’s a southpaw but I’m not the same fighter I was six or seven years ago, this Saturday I will show that.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of big fights and this is just another day at the office. I come to win, like I said boxing is my life and I come here to win.”



Eddy Reynoso added: "It’ll be a great fight, two of the best middleweight fighters in the world in front of 70,000 people, especially after the pandemic.

"He’s a great fighter, he’s a two-time champion for a reason. He has a good trainer, he knows how to defend, he moves around really well. We know it’s going to be a good fight.”