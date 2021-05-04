Alvarez appreciates Saunders will be difficult but one eye is already looking to the next fight

Published: 9:03 AM May 4, 2021

Saul Canelo Alvarez already has one eye on what comes next despite his impending unification bout with Billy Joe Saunders.

The Mexican, often referred to as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the sport, faces the Hatfield WBO super middleweight world champion on Saturday night in Texas.

Saunders will be his seventh English opponent, Amir Khan and Callum Smith among the others, and while he has never fought outside of either Mexico or the US, the prospect of battling on this side of the Atlantic is something that appeals to him, a blockbuster evening at Wembley Stadium already one of the ideas being mooted.

He said: "I would love to fight in England. For me it's a dream [to fight] in front of a lot of people from England. I have a lot of fans from there and I will love to be there."

He has to get past Saunders first though with the the bout at the AT&T Stadium his third in the space of five months, having beaten Smith for the WBA and vacant WBC titles before seeing off mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim.

He wants all four titles though and Saunders' strap would be number three, Caleb Plant and the IBF belt the other one.

He does appreciate that getting beyond the undefeated 31-year-old Briton won't be straight-forward though and says when he is at his best, Saunders can be a slick and elusive counter-punching southpaw, the exact type Alvarez has struggled with in the past.

He said: "I do expect this to be a very competitive fight. I think he is a little bit more complicated as a fighter. It's going to be a tough one in the first rounds.

"But my mind is set on becoming the best fighter in the world.

"There will also always be something that motivates me. Right now I do want to win all of the titles, but after that there will always be some motivation.

"I love boxing. I love what I do. I always set short-term goals in my mind and for now I am fully focused on this one."