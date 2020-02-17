Sasha Corbin all set for special year as Saracens Mavericks crank up the intensity

Sasha Corbin in action for Saracens Mavericks as they took on Wasps in a pre-season friendly. Picture: STEVE PORTER Steve Porter

Sasha Corbin believes there is already something different in the air as Saracens Mavericks prepare for another crack at the Netball Superleague title.

The skipper is now in her ninth year with the Hatfield-based franchise and knows a thing or two about the sport at the highest level in this country, this being her 14th in the league as a whole.

Ans she hopes that the elevated sense of anticipation around the Hertfordshire Sports Village can propel the Mavs into the all-important top four after two hugely frustrating seasons of finishing fifth.

She said: "We wanted to aim high in the last two seasons too but the way we are in training at the moment it just feels different.

"It's difficult to put into words but the focus, the intensity and the checking and challenging of each other is so much better than it has been and there is so much more trust.

"I'm hoping that translates onto the court and we put in better performances each time.

"We knew coming into pre-season that we needed to come out harder because we fell short twice in a row and that's not something we are happy about.

"What's really exciting though is that we have managed to keep a lot of the same players so we've got a really good foundation to carry through into the season.

"We have a lot of girls who have been competing for England and getting all those opportunities against the world's best.

"Everyone is mentally ready to perform because they have been playing against that style so automatically our sessions have increased in intensity.

"We're really pushing ourselves."

There will be a new look too, as the Mavericks have swapped their traditional purple dresses for the black of red of partners Saracens.

That too only heightens the sense of excitement.

She said: "It makes it feel like we're part of something even bigger. The partnership between Mavericks and Saracens is great.

"It shows where we are going with the sport and it's fantastic to embrace it fully.

"I know it's hard for fans to get their head around it because we have been black and purple for so many years but it's a new change and an exciting change and I hope we can bring change on the court."

And while she refuses to accept the moniker of veteran, "lets go with experienced" was her response, she is feeling ready for the new season like never before with a club she calls "family".

"This year feels even more special than the other years simply because it's at the latter end of my career and I'm excited to see what we can bring," she said.

"Now that I understand so much more, it means a bit more and playing with these girls is a pleasure.

"I want take it to another level and hopefully we can do it for the fans and for us."