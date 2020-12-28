Saracens set up huge Harlequins clash with seventh straight bonus-point win
- Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO
Saracens set up a top of the table clash with Harlequins after a 29-24 victory over Loughborough Lightning in the latest round of the Allianz Premier 15s.
Both sides boast perfect records with Harlequins winning eight in comparison to Sarries' seven.
And the Women in Black's latest success came one the back of a typically close and entertaining clash with Loughborough.
Welwyn Garden City's Lotte Clapp was set up by a brilliant pass from former Welwyn team-mate Zoe Harrison for the first and the latter scored herself when she darted through the midfield and sprinted half the length of the field for a sensational solo try.
Both scores though were countered within two minutes by Lightning, Lark Davies scoring both, and a third for the visitors gave them a good lead.
But Marlie Packer narrowed the gap to 24-17 at half-time and May Campbell finished off a string of offloads three minutes after the break to make it a two-point game.
The final score came on 52 minutes, Sophie de Goede crashing over after good work from Poppy Cleall to clinch the victory.
