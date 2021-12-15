News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Promotion disappointment shows how far Saracens Wheelchair Rugby has come says coach

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:00 AM December 15, 2021
Saracens Wheelchair Rugby Club missed out on promotion after finishing second.

Saracens Wheelchair Rugby Club narrowly missed out on promotion in the final weekend of season.

Played at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, the Birchwood Leisure Centre-based side won their first three games but defeat in the winner takes all clash with Berkshire Banshees, going down 22-15, meant they finished second in the table.

Coach Peter Freeman said: “We never imagined finishing second at the start of the season, we started with the aim of finishing with a positive win-loss record and improving on the last place we finished last season with.

"To be disappointed that one more match win would have been enough to take the title shows how far the club has developed in only its second year.”

The club also entered a development squad this year, the Wolfpack.

“This allowed us the scope to take every player and give them invaluable match experience and as much game time as possible," said Freeman.

"It was a bold move by the club but thanks to our support from Saracens Foundation it was possible and worked really well for us."

Anyone interested in joining Saracens WRC should email wheelchairrugby@saracens.net

