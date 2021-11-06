Saracens Wheelchair Rugby storm to top of the table
- Credit: RICKY CAHILL
Another successful weekend for Saracens Wheelchair Rugby Club in the second round of league competition saw them cling on to the top spot.
They had beaten Newport Dragons in game one 19-13 , Mac McLaren notching five of the Hatfield-based club's eight first-half tries, but they lost game number two 18-15 to Berkshire Banshees, former Beaumont School pupil, Jack Newman, among the scorers.
They picked themselves up to face Brighton Buccaneers and ran out 15-9 winners, Norman and McLaren again among the scorers with Michelle Bradford chipping in as well.
Their fourth and final match of the day saw them face their own development team, Saracens Wolfpack.
The second-string were minus a couple of senior players and it told in the final score, the firsts winning comfortably 26-3.
The rest of the day was a learning process for the Wolfpack who battled throughout.
It all means that Saracens remain top by virtue of a better head to head results, setting up a potential winner-takes-all deciding match at The Guttman Stadium at Stoke Mandeville on November 27.
