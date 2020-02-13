Advanced search

New-look Saracens Mavericks end pre-season fixtures with Wasps win

PUBLISHED: 10:33 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 13 February 2020

Jo Trip in action for Saracens Mavericks against Wasps in a pre-season friendly at the Hertfordshire Sports Village. Picture: STEVE PORTER

Steve Porter

Saracens Mavericks showed off a new look as well as some new faces as they played their final pre-season game against Wasps.

In front of packed-out crowd at their spiritual Hertfordshire Sports Village home, the Mavs appeared in their new black and red colours and picked up a comfortable 59-47 victory.

The sides were tied 15-15 after an open and even contest but with changes made for quarter two, the Mavs stormed into a 36-26 half-time lead before holding off a late Wasps fightback.

Speaking on the club's website, director of netball Kat Ratnapala said: "I was pleased that we were able to play around with combinations for our last pre-season and not drop a quarter.

"That's the kind of consistency we are looking to start our season with and maintain.

"We can now start to look at tightening the connections and hit the season opener on February 22 with a bang."

Their first superleague game at HSV is on March 7.

