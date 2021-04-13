Sting in the tail as Saracens Mavericks lose late to Wasps

Published: 9:25 AM April 13, 2021

Gabby Marshall was in superb form for Saracens Mavericks against Wasps. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Director of netball Kat Ratnapala was hugely disappointed in the manner of Saracens defeat to Wasps as the Netball Superleague reached the halfway mark.

They led at the end of each of the first three quarters in Wakefield but Wasps simply stepped up a gear in the final 12 minutes to win 38-34.

But it was what had gone on prior to the final period that had Ratnapala pulling her hair out.

Mavericks were edging the battle between the two rugby union giants, led by a towering performance by Gabby Marshall, playing at wing-defence, and an equally solid effort from Jo Trip at goalkeeper.

There was even signs of the growing connection between Kadeen Corbin and Ine-Mari Venter up top but the boss of the Hatfield-based side was more concerned that the lead didn't keep growing and growing

She said: "To play like we did and still be ahead after three quarters, we were lucky. That’s how I explained it to the girls.

"We can’t make the errors we did after the start we had. They were unforced errors and we’re killing ourselves out there.

"We had 11 turnovers in the first quarter and scored off just three of them. It’s just not good enough.

"We need to take care of possession and we are not doing that enough.

"It’s so disappointing. Gabriella Marshall was outstanding, outstanding, Jo Trip as well.

"I’m just gutted for them."

They still led 27-25 going into the final period but played that without Venter who had to come off with a nose bleed "we couldn't control".

Brit Clarke came on but the change in style didn't help or control a Wasps side who suddenly sensed victory.

Ratnapala though said the change wasn't the reason they lost.

She said: "It was a forced change but that wasn’t the issue. It was the lead-up.

"It's back to the drawing board but we’ll keep working."

Neither too was the fact they had two games in 24 hours, with Wasps too also playing on Sunday.

Mavs did get the win there though, beating Severn Stars 54-34.

The results mean Saracens are fifth in the standings, three points behind Wasps in the last of the play-off places.

The second half of the season will see a change in venue with all games now being played at the Copper Box in London.