Best is yet to come as Mavs get set for 'loud' homecoming

Saracens Mavericks play their first home game of the year at the Hertfordshire Sports Village. Picture: STEVE PORTER Steve Porter

Saracens Mavericks suffered their first defeat of the new Netball Superleague season with a 57-53 reverse at Wasps but Georgia Lees insists they will back to their best when they play their first home game of the year in front of the "loud" Hatfield crowd.

Georgia Lees admits the Mavs weren't at their best against Wasps. Picture: KARYN HADDON Georgia Lees admits the Mavs weren't at their best against Wasps. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The Mavericks host Severn Stars on Saturday, the side they beat in round one at Birmingham Arena, in their spiritual home knowing they can give so much than the disappointing performance in Coventry on Monday night.

Wing forward Lees said: "We're eager to get back to training and so excited to finally be playing at home in front of our fans. We know they will be loud.

"Stars will come back at us. They had a really good start against us last week and they will probably have righted some wrongs from round one.

"For us it's back to the drawing board, focusing on what we want to do but still cutting those silly errors out of our game."

Almost 1,000 people packed into the Ricoh Arena for the clash between the sides now partnered with the two rugby giants.

It was Wasps first success of the year and came after a high-intensity battle where they eased clear in quarter two and maintained that advantage up to the final buzzer.

It was only a two-point game at the end of the first quarter, with George Fisher proving clinical up front for the Mavs, and the visitors even got their noses in front with three quick goals at the start of the second.

They fell apart a bit after that, trailing by six at half-time, but another bright start to a period saw them level again early in the third.

Wasps though were able to pull clear again and despite a late push Mavs couldn't claw them back.

Lees said: "Everyone is really disappointed but we do have to remind ourselves that it is only game two. There's still a lot of the season to play.

"It was the basic stuff that let us down and that is a lot of the stuff we've been working on during the off-season.

"For that to creep back into our game is disappointing.

"It's important that when we're a seven on court we should stay connected.

"That wasn't always the case over the 60 minutes but it is something we want to work on going forward.

"We said after the game that this wasn't our best and we've actually got so much more to give and that's the exciting thing looking forward."