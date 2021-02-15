Saracens well and truly back on the winning trail after Gloucester success

Published: 12:45 PM February 15, 2021

Harpenden's Sarah McKenna kicked a superb three points as Saracens beat Gloucester-Hartpury in the Premier 15s. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Memories of a first defeat in the Premier 15s are well and truly behind Saracens after another thumping win - this one at home to Gloucester-Hartpury.

The reverse to Exeter Chiefs at the end of January was their first in this year's campaign but they followed up a 73-3 mauling of Darlington Mowden Park with this 36-10 at the Copthall Stadium.

Poppy Cleall scored twice with Rocky Clark and Deborah Fleming getting one each.

Saracens' skipper, Welwyn Garden City's Lotte Clapp, bagged the fourth of the five tries while another product of Welwyn Rugby Club, Zoe Harrison, kicked five points.

Harpenden's Sarah McKenna also added three points with the boot as did Holly Aitchison.

Clapp's score saw her use her pace to collect Chantelle Miell's looping pass with McKenna's conversion coming from the touchline.

The result leaves seven points clear of Loughborough Lightning, and with a game in hand, and eight points ahead of Harlequins.

Their next game is away to Wasps on February 27.