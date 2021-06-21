Saracens Mavericks end difficult year with a win as Jo Trip bows out of the sport

Published: 2:32 PM June 21, 2021

Saracens Mavericks put a disappointing Netball Superleague season behind them with a final-day victory over Surrey Storm - but it was also a day to celebrate their now-retired superstar defender Jo Trip.

The Kiwi has called time on her 12-year netball career and was given a guard of honour by both teams at the end of the 48-35 victory.

And while she won't be turning her back on netball altogether, it is time to see what else the world can offer.

Speaking to Sky Sports she said: "It was a big decision and an emotional one but when you've done it for 12 years, I look at my life and there are other things I want to explore and other things I want to do.

"This year has been tough on a lot of people but it is just my time to leave.

"I'm still playing decent netball and that's probably why the decision has shocked people.

"For the last few years I've been helping the youth to come through and judging by some of the messages, I've done my job.

"Helping the next generation was always my goal and I'm proud of what I've done."

One of those youngsters is Beth Ecuyer-Dale who delivered a player of the match performance in the win over Storm.

She said: "It's been an honour to play alongside her. She's a great player and so supportive of younger players coming through.

"I'm going to miss her."

Ecuyer-Dale also admitted that the squad wanted to put in a performance to finish the year on a high.

She said: "Every game matters to every team and for us we know we didn't play well enough last week so we wanted to go hard.

"We know we can play really well. We need to go back to the drawing board and work on the basics and on the consistency."

Director of netball Kat Ratnapala was in agreement.

She said: "This season has been tough and we haven't always been able to get over the line.

"We've had opportunities but haven't taken them but the season is done and there have been a lot of lessons learned and we go into next year with a great squad of girls."