Play-off dream remains on for Saracens Mavericks after sensational Wasps win

Published: 12:05 PM June 1, 2021

Gabby Marshall said Saracens Mavericks are capable of great things after win over Wasps. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Saracens Mavericks' hopes of qualifying for the end of season play-offs in the Netball Superleague have suddenly been thrust back into their own hands after a sensational come-from-behind win over Wasps.

A 41-35 defeat against Strathclyde Sirens on Sunday had seemingly finished off the Hatfield-based side but they were fired up from the start against Wasps and even though they trailed 32-28 going into the final 12 minutes, they produced some sensational netball to claim a 41-37 success.

They remain seventh but crucially have three games left to play, more than the rest of their rivals, and victory in all three would guarantee them fourth-place.

Gabby Marshall felt the performance had been "a long-time coming".

Speaking to Sky Sports she said: "We’ve taken a lot of criticism but internally we have been taking a long-hard look at ourselves because we know we have a fantastic team and it hasn’t quite clicked this season.

"We have been frustrated but to be able to pull out a performance like that, we are so pleased.

"We know we are capable of it, we did it against Team Bath so many games ago, and I am so pleased for the girls.

"It’s still all to play for. We’ve left it late and we’ve made it hard for ourselves but we know we are capable of great things.

"And if we can keep putting in performances like that then it’s going to be a good fight."