Saracens Mavericks end Team Bath's unbeaten run with a performance to silence the critics

Published: 10:06 AM April 5, 2021 Updated: 10:19 AM April 5, 2021

Sasha Corbin was the player of the match for Saracens Mavericks against Team Bath. - Credit: STEVE PORTER PICTURES

Kat Ratnapala roared her approval after Saracens Mavericks ended Team Bath's unbeaten start to the Netball Superleague season but knows they need to do it all again.

Bath had won all eight of their games before the Hatfield-based club grabbed a 39-38 win in an exhilarating game at Studio 001 in Wakefield.

They did it despite the loss of England international goalkeeper Razia Quashie midway through the first period but there is no time to truly reflect and enjoy the success with another big clash tonight (Monday) against Manchester Thunder.

However, the director of netball at the club believes this was a performance that will silence their critics.

Speaking to Sky Sports Ratnapala said: "It was great. Every single one of the girls came out firing and they all stepped up.

"When Razia went down it was a little bit worrying but Jodie Gibson hasn’t been on court for two years and has brought so much to the dress.

"I could name every single one of them. Gabs Marshall is the unsung hero and was just so solid.

"It’s now about backing up what we did [against Bath]. We’ve had a lot of stick that we haven’t put together back-to-back quarters but now it is important we make that next step up.

"Hopefully we’ve quietened a few people and hopefully we can do it against Manchester."

Skipper Sasha Corbin, named player of the match, was also delighted that the Mavs showed their true colours at last in this season.

She said: "We’ve been building the confidence but it’s been a tough road and we had to prove to ourselves we could do it.

"The whole side believed and it really bodes well going forward.

"Bath are a great team and we knew we had to give our best.

"It was fun and we needed to show we could stick it out and grind it out."

The Mavs remain fourth in the table, five points behind leaders Bath but with a game in hand. They are one point and one place above Manchester who beat second-placed Loughborough Lightning on Sunday.