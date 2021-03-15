Frustrations for the boss as Saracens Mavericks scramble to draw against Strathclyde Sirens

Published: 12:30 PM March 15, 2021

Director of netball Kat Ratnapala is expecting a lot more from Saracens Mavericks. - Credit: STEVE PORTER PICTURES

Director of netball Kat Ratnapala was not happy as Saracens Mavericks and Strathclyde Sirens played out a thrilling draw in the Netball Superleague.

The 34-34 stalemate was the first tie of the season in the competition and it saw the Hatfield-based side on top until the final stretch.

They had led at the end of each of the first three quarters and were three points to the good with two minutes to play at Wakefield's Studio 001.

However, errors crept into their game and after the Glaswegians levelled with 47 seconds to go, they took the lead 22 seconds later.

Kadeen Corbin was able to convert one final effort though for the Mavs to salvage a point, a result that the boss surprisingly admitted she'd take.

Ratnapala said: "I thought they deserved to win that so I’ll take a draw.

"We had some moments of brilliance and some moments that were completely and utterly awful. We need to take a long hard look at ourselves.

"We can’t come out and deliver a performance like that. We have to do something.

"Sirens have always been a sticking point for us but that was not good enough, not good enough at all."

The result leaves the team in the fourth and final play-off place after five games and despite only losing once all year, frustration has been a common theme for Ratnapala.

They haven't been helped by a lengthy injury list and a brush with coronavirus that has left them unable to name a settled squad, but the boss still wants more from her troops.

She said: "We’re still managing players because of injury and COVID and switching players around is something I have to do.

"We’ve got a versatile squad that are able to deliver but they didn’t do that against Sirens.

"We had Jo Trip back in the squad which is great but we need to see some more people back.

"We have strong individuals but we’re not connecting on the court.

"It was disappointing especially after the training sessions we had this week. It is back to the drawing board."