Saracens Mavericks not getting too carried away despite another winning performance

Ine-Mari Venter scored with more than a 90 per cent success rate as Saracens Mavericks beat Severn Stars. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Saracens Mavericks made it four from four in the Netball Superleague but director of netball Kat Ratnapala was content to play down their efforts to date.

The latest success came in Worcester with a 62-52 win over Severn Stars, the second time they have topped 60 points in a game.

But the fact they let a 17-point lead be whittled down to 10 in the final quarter has left the boss of the Hatfield-based side with questions still to be answered.

Speaking to Sky Sports she said: "The last quarter wasn’t good enough for us. It was the unforced errors that I am most disappointed with.

"But the first three quarters were good and we built throughout them as well so that was really pleasing.

"Four games in is still really early days but we are enjoying ourselves at the moment.

"We want to keep on building so we’ll continue to take every opportunity."

The partnership between Ine-Mari Venter (left) and Kadeen Corbin (right) brought praise from the boss. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

One of the pleasing aspects though has been at the sharp end of the court where Kadeen Corbin and Ine-Mari Venter have been in sparkling form.

Ratnapala said: "They have really cemented their partnership and grew from last year. I wanted to keep them together so they could continue to grow and they are opening up the space really nicely for each other.

"We’ve got a lot of depth to our bench this year and it is exciting to see but I want to give those that are doing a great job, the chance to stay out there."

For the South African, it was another superb day at the office, landing 49 of her 52 attempts for a 94.2 per cent conversion rate.

She said: "As a shooter I always aim for over the 90 per cent mark. Last year I fell short of that.

"But I came into the season determined to keep it in the 90s and luckily, so far, it has been reflecting on the score."

And she too believes keeping the same side from last season has been pivotal in their start this time around.

She said: "We didn’t have many changes from last year, we have more or less the same team, and we were hoping that would transfer

"We’re still having little blips in the quarters and at the end of the game here so that is something to work on.

"But it is definitely looking good.

"Sasha Corbin is one of the biggest believers in our team and that we can [make the top four] this year.

"That carries through the team, it’s great to have someone like her as the captain and that motivation.

"We do all have the belief. We have the players, we have the coaching staff, we have the management and now we just have to do the job."