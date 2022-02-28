News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Boss left gutted as Saracens Mavericks suffer narrow loss to Manchester Thunder

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:34 PM February 28, 2022
Saracens Mavericks were beaten for the first time in the 2022 Netball Superleague season by Manchester Thunder.

Saracens Mavericks were beaten for the first time in the 2022 Netball Superleague season by Manchester Thunder. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Kat Ratnapala was left "gutted" as Saracens Mavericks' unbeaten start to the Netball Superleague season came to an end with a 59-56 loss to two-time champions Manchester Thunder.

Both teams arrived at the Hertfordshire Sports Village with four wins from four and in a game that swung back and forth, it was the visitors who had led at the end of each quarter, although never by more than the three points they ended both halves with.

Mavs even led by three in the third quarter to the delight of the sell-out Hatfield crowd but Manchester were able to pull away in the final seconds of the contest to claim the three points.

Speaking on the Mavs website, the director of netball said: "I cannot take anything away from the squad and that performance. They put their best foot forward.

"I am gutted with the result. You always want to have the win, the points and everything that goes with that but there are lots of positives we can take as well as a lot of learnings.

"Thunder have been a team that we can’t ever break but we had the opportunities to take them. The confidence is growing win the squad, the belief is there and that is something we have struggled with in the past.

"We are better than our results of fifth and sixth [in the last two seasons] have shown but we need to put out good performances."

Most Read

  1. 1 Timetable change for Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire commuter trains
  2. 2 Pear Tree Post Office reopens at new Welwyn Garden City location
  3. 3 Driver suffers 'life-changing' injuries after A414 crash in Hatfield
  1. 4 Tiles from 'unmaintained' council house smash windscreen
  2. 5 Welwyn Garden City house smashed by uprooted tree during Storm Eunice
  3. 6 Couple who moved to Welwyn slam village life and 'tricky neighbours'
  4. 7 7 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
  5. 8 Councillors agree to cut places at five Hertfordshire primary schools
  6. 9 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  7. 10 Young driver, 22, jailed after Hatfield crash which seriously injured woman

Saracens have a difficult away trip next when they go to defending champions Loughborough Lightning on Saturday.

Hatfield News

Don't Miss

There are delays on the M1 near Harpenden. 

Herts Live News | Updated

Multiple lanes closed after crash on M1 southbound near Harpenden

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Naturally Organic

Naturally Organic - Meet Hertfordshire’s only completely organic store

Dan Mountney

person
Potters Bar High Street has been closed again due to the ongoing Storm Franklin.

Herts Live News | Video

Potters Bar High Street closed after scaffolding falls in Storm Franklin

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Zac Patterson, 28, of Iverson Road, Camden

St Albans Crown Court

Herts drug dealer, 28, from London jailed for more than seven years

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon