Boss left gutted as Saracens Mavericks suffer narrow loss to Manchester Thunder

Saracens Mavericks were beaten for the first time in the 2022 Netball Superleague season by Manchester Thunder. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Kat Ratnapala was left "gutted" as Saracens Mavericks' unbeaten start to the Netball Superleague season came to an end with a 59-56 loss to two-time champions Manchester Thunder.

Both teams arrived at the Hertfordshire Sports Village with four wins from four and in a game that swung back and forth, it was the visitors who had led at the end of each quarter, although never by more than the three points they ended both halves with.

Mavs even led by three in the third quarter to the delight of the sell-out Hatfield crowd but Manchester were able to pull away in the final seconds of the contest to claim the three points.

Speaking on the Mavs website, the director of netball said: "I cannot take anything away from the squad and that performance. They put their best foot forward.

"I am gutted with the result. You always want to have the win, the points and everything that goes with that but there are lots of positives we can take as well as a lot of learnings.

"Thunder have been a team that we can’t ever break but we had the opportunities to take them. The confidence is growing win the squad, the belief is there and that is something we have struggled with in the past.

"We are better than our results of fifth and sixth [in the last two seasons] have shown but we need to put out good performances."

Saracens have a difficult away trip next when they go to defending champions Loughborough Lightning on Saturday.