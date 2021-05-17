Saracens Mavericks show heart but play-off hopes hang by a thread after Thunder bring the noise

Published: 9:52 AM May 17, 2021 Updated: 10:09 AM May 17, 2021

Kat Ratnapala praised the spirit of her Saracens Mavericks side in the loss to Manchester Thunder. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Saracens Mavericks' hopes of reaching the end of season play-offs in the Netball Superleague are hanging by a thread after defeat to Manchester Thunder.

The 60-42 loss leaves them in seventh place, three spots and six points adrift of Wasps in the final qualifying position.

They do have games in hand on both Wasps and Leeds Rhinos, the other team in the mix, but the clash with their rugby rivals on May 31 could prove pivotal.

The Hatfield-based side went into the contest at the Copper Box minus a few players, notably defensive stalwarts Razia Quashie and Jo Trip, but director of netball, Kat Ratnapala, was pleased with the commitment, the desire and the attitude of her squad, especially Jodie Gibson who stood in at goalkeeper.

Ratnapala said: "They played with heart, they played with passion and they played for each other and that’s all you can ask for.

"We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, Thunder are a tough side and they really brought it, and for eight or nine minutes in each quarter we were absolutely there.

"But we just let it slip in those last little bits and it is costly against a great side."

The season as a whole has been plagued by little moments of indecision and inconsistency but the boss believed there were other factors at display at key moments.

It won't change the mindset of her or her coaches as they head back to the Hertfordshire Sports Village for more training.

She said: "We just have to keep plugging away. We gave the ball away slightly differently so there were some uncharacteristic errors.

"And, there is some balls into hand that we need to look at, to get round the obstructions and get round the arms.

"But we know that is going to happen and we just have to be more disciplined with that. That is the thing I am most disappointed with.

"However, I can’t take away much from the players, they all worked hard and they all stuck together."

Mavs' next game is on May 30 against Strathclyde Sirens before that match with Wasps.