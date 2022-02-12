Saracens Mavericks make it three from three in Netball Superleague

Saracens Mavericks have won all three of their opening Netball Superleague games in 2022. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Saracens Mavericks made it three wins from three in the Netball Superleague with victory over London Pulse - although they did it the hard way.

It was their first game back at their spiritual Hatfield home and the raucous crowd inside the Hertfordshire Sports Village were delighted to see the home-town heroes race into a 44-32 lead by the end of quarter three.

But a final quarter charge by the visitors, while never getting close enough to truly threaten, did make it a nervy finish, the Mavs holding out to win 53-51.

Player of the match Kadeen Corbin said: "We had to grind that game out. The fight was still there when they started to come back but we need to know how to push on.

"It’s a good start to the season, I’m not going to deny that, but we have more growth to come and it’s going to be a cracker of a season.

"Every game seems like it is going to be a close one so we just have to stay within ourselves and put out the good stuff."

Director of netball Kat Ratnapala added: "We knew Pulse had that in them. They had a good final quarter against Bath.

"We’re managing players and we were made to work for it.

"It is only the third game of the season but I can see the performances are starting to come."