Saracens Mavericks unable to cap historic week as Manchester Thunder claim opening-day win

Sasha Corbin looks to find sister Kadeen for Saracens Mavericks against Manchester Thunder. Picture: STEVE PORTER Archant

Saracens Mavericks were unable to crown a historic week for the franchise as they fell to a 58-51 defeat against Manchester Thunder in the Vitality Netball Superleague.

Sasha Corbin gets some air for Saracens Mavericks against Manchester Thunder. Picture: STEVE PORTER Sasha Corbin gets some air for Saracens Mavericks against Manchester Thunder. Picture: STEVE PORTER

The game, part of the Super 10s at Birmingham where all five opening-day matches in the league were played back-to-back, saw Mavs trail for the majority of time.

And even though they edged the third quarter, and second-half as a whole, Saracens’ director of netball Kat Ratnapala felt there were too many mistakes from her side that combined plenty of youth with lashings of experience.

She said: “For our first run out as Saracens Mavericks there was some really slick and exciting passages of play.

“But against a top side such as Thunder we needed more consistency, opportunities at goal and our error rate was far too high.

Gabby Marshall was the player of the match for Saracens Mavericks against Manchester Thunder. Picture: STEVE PORTER Gabby Marshall was the player of the match for Saracens Mavericks against Manchester Thunder. Picture: STEVE PORTER

“This is just the start of our journey, however, and I’m excited to see us continue to grow this season.”

Gabby Marshall was named the Mavs’ player of the match.