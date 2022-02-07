Two wins from first two games 'all I could ask for' says Saracens Mavericks boss

Chloe Essam in action during Saracens Mavericks victory over Wasps in game one of the 2022 Netball Superleague. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Saracens Mavericks enjoyed the perfect start to the new Netball Superleague season with back-to-back victories on the opening weekend

The Hatfield-based franchise had endured a tough season last year, slipping from a play-off position in the top four for the most part down to fifth with consistency a worry.

Ine-Mari Venter enjoyed a strong weekend in front of the net for Saracens Mavericks. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

But with a fairly unchanged squad they got off to a flyer, following up a 58-49 success against Wasps with a 61-54 win over Celtic Dragons, both matches played at Birmingham's Resort World Arena, part of the NEC.

They weren't complete performances by any stretch but in each game, Mavericks produced stunning third quarters to seize control.

New signing Aliyah Zaranyika enjoyed a good start to her Saracens Mavericks career. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Speaking to Sky Sports, director of netball Kat Ratnapala said: "We got through the weekend [with two wins] and that is all I can ask.

"It took a lot out of us and we made it challenging for ourselves but we go the players back onto court and we blooded new players.

"Aliyah [Zaranyika] had a fantastic weekend and I’m really proud of her, Ines-Mari [Venter] came out of COVID and the Quad Series and had a fantastic weekend. There were lots of positives.

"We knew we could, not taking anything away from Dragons as they are a fierce competitor, but we have to make sure we back [the wins] up.

"There were patches where I was wanted us to push on and we did."

Ine-Mari Ventner has a shot during Saracens Mavericks' win over Wasps in the Netball Superleague. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

South African star shooter Venter posted superb figures with her accuracy up the 90-per-cent bracket and she too is looking for the club to back up their performances on a game-by-game basis.

She said: "After last year when we were in the top four and then not in the top four, we know we have to push really hard this season.

"We can’t have the great highs and then the lows so we really need to back up our performances.

"After the finish to the Wasps game, we knew we had more in us.

"We call it our sixth gear and we knew we had to step up to get the win, Dragons really came out with a bang and really took it to us so I’m glad we found that sixth gear and pulled it out at the end."