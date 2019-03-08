Advanced search

Saracens Mavericks take play-off hopes down to the wire

PUBLISHED: 16:04 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 29 April 2019

Sasha Corbin passes to sister Kadeen during Saracens Mavericks' win over Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Sasha Corbin passes to sister Kadeen during Saracens Mavericks' win over Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Saracens Mavericks will take their Netball Superleague play-off hopes to the final game after a comprehensive 62-48 win over Severn Stars.

Kadeen Corbin in action during Saracens Mavericks' win over Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHYKadeen Corbin in action during Saracens Mavericks' win over Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

The Mavs remain in fifth place, one spot outside of the post-season positions and three points behind the gaggle of Manchester Thunder, Team Bath and Loughborough Lightning.

That trio will all have eyes on a home semi-final and Saracens know that even a win against Strathclyde Sirens in their spiritual Hatfield home at the Hertfordshire Sports Village may not be enough.

Speaking to BBC Essex after Saturday's success director of netball Kat Ratnapala said they have to look at their own game before looking at other results.

Michelle Drayne in action during Saracens Mavericks' win over Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHYMichelle Drayne in action during Saracens Mavericks' win over Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

She said: “Slip-ups earlier in the season weren't helpful but this is the first year that most of these guys have been together and I'm hopeful that they will still be around next year.

“We pushed on against Severn and that last quarter is what we're about as a Mavericks squad.”

