Saracens Mavericks suffer shock defeat at London Pulse in race for the play-offs

Saracens Mavericks director of netball Kat Ratnapala. Picture: MARK PRITCHARD M Pritchard Photography

Saracens Mavericks’ play-off hopes suffered a huge blow as they fell to a shock 62-59 defeat at London Pulse.

Back in February at their spiritual home in Hatfield, Mavs had thumped the Netball Superleague’s newest club 65-37.

And Pulse have been struggling in their debut season, with just one win prior to this success at the Copper Box, which had seen the Mavericks lead 33-30 at half-time.

It was Saracens fifth defeat of the year and their third in the last four games, a run that has seen them drop out of the top four places.

However, director of netball Kat Ratnapala, was keeping positive about her side’s chances.

Speaking on Twitter she said: “It was a tough day at the office for us. All credit to Pulse for taking the game to us and being clinical when we weren’t.

“Real talk and tough lessons tonight but we’re all professional enough to dust ourselves off and come back fighting together for our next game.”