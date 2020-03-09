Mavericks bounce back from Wasps defeat with dominant squad effort in Stars victory

George Fisher (left) and Chloe Essam (right) in action for Saracens Mavericks against Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Saracens Mavericks bounced back from their defeat at Wasps to record a dominant 61-45 win over Severn Stars at a sold-out Hertfordshire Sports Village.

Gabby Marshall in action for Saracens Mavericks against Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY Gabby Marshall in action for Saracens Mavericks against Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Spurred on by a fervent crowd inside their spiritual Hatfield home, the Mavericks raced into an 11-goal lead and never looked back.

Director of netball Kat Ratnapala was delighted with the whole squad and the recovery shown from the loss in Coventry.

She said: "There were a lot of lessons learned from the Wasps game and we had a really good training week with a lot of positives that we took into this game.

Georgia Lees in action for Saracens Mavericks against Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY Georgia Lees in action for Saracens Mavericks against Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

"I'm really pleased with the squad performance. The changes coming off the bench helped us and I thought Razia Quashie, working with Jo Trip at the back, was fantastic.

"They turned over a huge amount of ball.

"Gabs Marshall work-rate is unbelievable and any budding centres or wing defence out there should watch her, she was outstanding.

Beth Ecuyer-Dale in action for Saracens Mavericks against Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY Beth Ecuyer-Dale in action for Saracens Mavericks against Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

"Chloe Essam and Kadeen Corbin linking in with George Fisher was really positive.

"George was my player of the match. She had to withstand a lot of pressure but she came through unscathed and had a high shooting percentage."

The Mavs were in fine attacking form from the first whistle as they seamlessly transitioned the ball from the mid-court into the shooting circle.

Sasha Corbin in action for Saracens Mavericks against Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY Sasha Corbin in action for Saracens Mavericks against Severn Stars. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

They led 19-8 by the end of the first quarter and although the Stars reduced the gap to six, the introduction of Beth Ecuyer-Dale helped swing the momentum back to the hosts.

The lead was up to 34-22 at the break and they held that 12-goal lead into the final period.

Essam produced coolness in the final third at GA and provided Fisher with the ammunition to keep Mavericks in front and the pair, along with Corbin stood up to the physicality from the Stars' defence throughout the last 15 minutes to extend the lead and add extra gloss to the final score.

The win puts Mavericks up to third with their next game away to Loughborough Lightning on Monday.

Their next home game is on March 21 against Surrey Storm at the University of Essex Arena with the next match in Hatfield coming on Monday, April 6, when Team Bath the visitors.