Mavericks finding coaching skills and training plans boosted by Saracens link

Saracens Mavericks' director of netball Kat Ratnapala during the pre-season friendly with Wasps. Picture: STEVE PORTER Steve Porter

The Mavericks link with Saracens Rugby Club is paying dividends when it comes to new coaching techniques says Kat Ratnapala.

On the eve of the new Netball Superleague season the director of netball for the Hatfield-based club has been using many of them over the course of the pre-season build-up and she is delighted at the results.

She said: "What I've learnt from working with the Saracens coaches has definitely opened up my thoughts and ideas to different things we can be doing and trying.

"There are small margins and differences we can take into training. There's obviously a lot of crossover between rugby and netball so we've been doing a lot with the coaches to understand what we can use in netball.

"I don't know if the players have enjoyed it but it has definitely been a different pre-season for us.

"There are things we've talked about over the summer to change from last year as well."