Advanced search

Mavericks finding coaching skills and training plans boosted by Saracens link

PUBLISHED: 08:49 21 February 2020

Saracens Mavericks' director of netball Kat Ratnapala during the pre-season friendly with Wasps. Picture: STEVE PORTER

Saracens Mavericks' director of netball Kat Ratnapala during the pre-season friendly with Wasps. Picture: STEVE PORTER

Steve Porter

The Mavericks link with Saracens Rugby Club is paying dividends when it comes to new coaching techniques says Kat Ratnapala.

On the eve of the new Netball Superleague season the director of netball for the Hatfield-based club has been using many of them over the course of the pre-season build-up and she is delighted at the results.

She said: "What I've learnt from working with the Saracens coaches has definitely opened up my thoughts and ideas to different things we can be doing and trying.

"There are small margins and differences we can take into training. There's obviously a lot of crossover between rugby and netball so we've been doing a lot with the coaches to understand what we can use in netball.

"I don't know if the players have enjoyed it but it has definitely been a different pre-season for us.

"There are things we've talked about over the summer to change from last year as well."

Most Read

Potters Bar paedophile found guilty of eight counts of historic sexual offences

84-year-old Maurice Willis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Missing Welwyn Garden City man found safe and well

40-year-old David Neicho has been found. Picture: Archant

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Police investigation after ‘armed’ robber targets Welwyn Garden City newsagent

There was a robbery at the newsagents in Haldens yesterday. Picture: Jacqueline Rose.

Debby Foxwell guilty of murdering neighbour Louise Lotz

Debby Foxwell has been found guilty. picture: Herts police

Most Read

Potters Bar paedophile found guilty of eight counts of historic sexual offences

84-year-old Maurice Willis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Missing Welwyn Garden City man found safe and well

40-year-old David Neicho has been found. Picture: Archant

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Police investigation after ‘armed’ robber targets Welwyn Garden City newsagent

There was a robbery at the newsagents in Haldens yesterday. Picture: Jacqueline Rose.

Debby Foxwell guilty of murdering neighbour Louise Lotz

Debby Foxwell has been found guilty. picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

CCTV image released following attempted burglary in Potters Bar

Police would like to identify this person, as they believe they may be able to help with the investigation into an attempted burglary in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Mavericks finding coaching skills and training plans boosted by Saracens link

Saracens Mavericks' director of netball Kat Ratnapala during the pre-season friendly with Wasps. Picture: STEVE PORTER

New Knebworth doctors’ surgery and library set to open in March

A new doctors' surgery, library and pharmacy in Knebworth are set to open next month. Picture: DANNY LOO

Special report: Are our most vulnerable young people being let down by Herts mental health services?

Families claim they have been let down by the service CAMHS provides.

‘It’s clear society is changing’ – Herts police respond to rise in knife crime figures

The number of recorded knife-related offences has risen in Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant
Drive 24