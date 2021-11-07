News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Season moves closer for Saracens Mavericks as opening fixtures are announced

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:14 PM November 7, 2021
Saracens Mavericks will plays Wasps and Celtic Dragons on the opening weekend of the Netball Superleague season.

Saracens Mavericks will plays Wasps and Celtic Dragons on the opening weekend of the Netball Superleague season. - Credit: STEVE PORTER PICTURES

Saracens Mavericks will start the new Netball Superleague season in February with their first official home game coming in round three.

The opening two fixtures for each club will be played at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on February 5 and 6 and will see the Mavs take on Wasps and Celtic Dragons.

All games will either be televised or streamed live.

But after last season when each game was played at two special venues, the Hertfordshire Sports Village will welcome both the action and fans with London Pulse providing the opposition on a date to be decided.

The season ends with the grand final on June 5.

The Mavs were also runners-up in the Fast5 Netball All-Stars tournament.

They started by losing to Wasps but followed that up with wins over Loughborough Lightning and Strathclyde Sirens before beating Manchester Thunder 27-11 in the semi-final.


Team Bath proved too strong in the final though, winning 23-17, but Kadeen Corbin was the highest scoring shooter on the day with 106 points.

