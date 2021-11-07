Season moves closer for Saracens Mavericks as opening fixtures are announced
- Credit: STEVE PORTER PICTURES
Saracens Mavericks will start the new Netball Superleague season in February with their first official home game coming in round three.
The opening two fixtures for each club will be played at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on February 5 and 6 and will see the Mavs take on Wasps and Celtic Dragons.
All games will either be televised or streamed live.
But after last season when each game was played at two special venues, the Hertfordshire Sports Village will welcome both the action and fans with London Pulse providing the opposition on a date to be decided.
The season ends with the grand final on June 5.
The Mavs were also runners-up in the Fast5 Netball All-Stars tournament.
They started by losing to Wasps but followed that up with wins over Loughborough Lightning and Strathclyde Sirens before beating Manchester Thunder 27-11 in the semi-final.
Most Read
- 1 Disruptive work on Bessemer Road expected to continue for 4 weeks
- 2 Rural land near Welwyn sells for £10,000 at auction
- 3 Fireworks displays in Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2021
- 4 Time to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends tonight
- 5 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
- 6 New homes on village pub site approved
- 7 Restaurant worker assaulted at The Galleria after group refuse to pay for meal
- 8 7 things you might not have known about our area
- 9 Cancer patient Martin too ill to attend own wedding but still charged £4,600 by venue
- 10 Warning issued after reports of youngsters climbing on roofs
Team Bath proved too strong in the final though, winning 23-17, but Kadeen Corbin was the highest scoring shooter on the day with 106 points.