Saracens Mavericks duo included in England squad as thoughts turn to Commonwealth Games defence

Published: 7:00 AM May 19, 2021

Gabriella Marshall of Saracens Mavericks has been included in the England Roses squad for the 2021-22 international season. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Two of the Saracens Mavericks side have been included in the England Roses netball squad for the new international season.

Saracens Mavericks' Razia Quashie has been selected for the England Roses squad. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Razia Quashie and Gabriella Marshall will line-up alongside 22 others for a campaign that will include training camps as well as competitions and will culminate at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where England will defend their title won on the Gold Coast.

They will be joined by former favourites of the Hatfield crowd George Fisher and Layla Guscoth.

Head coach Jess Thirlby, Vitality said: “With a limited number of spaces available in the full-time Roses programme each year and a growing pool of talent in England, competition for spots in the team is tighter than ever.

"It is brilliant to have so much talent to choose from, however it makes our jobs extremely difficult when it comes to selection.

“I am excited about this cohort of athletes and what each one of them brings to the table. The next

12 months will be vital in our preparations for the Commonwealth Games."