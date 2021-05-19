News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Saracens Mavericks duo included in England squad as thoughts turn to Commonwealth Games defence

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:00 AM May 19, 2021   
England Roses' Gabriella Marshall

Gabriella Marshall of Saracens Mavericks has been included in the England Roses squad for the 2021-22 international season. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Two of the Saracens Mavericks side have been included in the England Roses netball squad for the new international season.

England Roses' Razia Quashie

Saracens Mavericks' Razia Quashie has been selected for the England Roses squad. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Razia Quashie and Gabriella Marshall will line-up alongside 22 others for a campaign that will include training camps as well as competitions and will culminate at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where England will defend their title won on the Gold Coast.

They will be joined by former favourites of the Hatfield crowd George Fisher and Layla Guscoth.

Head coach Jess Thirlby, Vitality said: “With a limited number of spaces available in the full-time Roses programme each year and a growing pool of talent in England, competition for spots in the team is tighter than ever.

"It is brilliant to have so much talent to choose from, however it makes our jobs extremely difficult when it comes to selection.

“I am excited about this cohort of athletes and what each one of them brings to the table. The next
12 months will be vital in our preparations for the Commonwealth Games."

Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hatfield Asda gas leak

Supermarket evacuated following ‘strong smell of gas’

Dan Mountney

person
Hertsmere Borough Council wants to introduce a lottery. Picture: Pixabay.

Unclaimed £1 million winning lottery ticket bought in Welwyn Hatfield

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Robertson House vaccination centre in Stevenage

Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus