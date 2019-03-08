Saracens Mavericks complete line-up for new Superleague season with two big signings

Saracens Mavericks' new signing Jodie Gibson seen in action for England Roses against Uganda. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Saracens Mavericks have unveiled their line-up for the new Netball Superleague season - and it includes two major new signings.

The Hatfield-based club have snapped up England international Jodie Gibson and England U19 star Chloe Essam.

Gibson was part of the Roses squad that won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast and brings unquestionable resilience, strength and power.

Essam meanwhile, described by the Mavericks as "a weapon in the shooting circle", is a scholar at the University of Hertfordshire and has played in the Superleague for both Loughborough Lightning and Wasps.

Director of netball Kat Ratnapala said: "I am elated to welcome Chloe and Jodie to complete our 2020 squad.

"These two players will not only be challenging for starting seven positions but they are both fantastic characters and bring professionalism, hard work and grit to our family.

"Bring on the season, we can't wait to get started."

The Saracens boss has also retained a vast chunk of last season's squad that just missed out on the end of year play-offs.

Returning to the Hertfordshire Sports Village are three more England players in the shape of George Fisher, Gabby Marshall and Razia Quashie

Ratnapala said: "All of them are exciting prospects for our international game and for our season ahead. It was really important for me to secure our starting players from last year to push ahead with the new season."

Georgia Lees, Beth Ecuyer-Dale, Jo Trip and the Corbin sisters, Sasha and Kadeen, complete the line-up with Ratnapala adding: "I am confident with a season under our belts we can continue where we left off last season and right some wrongs."

Two players have left though. Michelle Drayne is one while the other is Lindsay Keable, ending a nine-year stay in Hertfordshire.

She said: "The past nine years with Mavericks has been one of the biggest privileges in my netball career.

"I came to the club as a player and I leave as a family member. To play for a club that I have loved from a young age and that has stood the test of time is an absolute honour."