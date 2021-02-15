Saracens Mavericks open up new Superleague season with comfortable win
Saracens Mavericks were itching to get back onto court and when they did, they showed Surrey Storm no mercy to clinch an opening win in the Netball Superleague.
The new season began on Friday with the first round of matches all being played at Studio 001 in Wakefield.
The Mavericks were the penultimate side to make their bow on Sunday afternoon and after building a big lead, they cruised to a 54-40 success.
Kadeen Corbin led the way in the absence of South African international Ines-Mari Ventner and backed up by Chloe Essam at goal attack, the Hatfield-based squad stepped on the gas in the second quarter to reach half-time 29-17 ahead.
With one eye on their second game, played tonight (Monday) with Superleague newcomers Leeds Rhinos the opposition, the Mavs' director of netball, Kat Ratnapala, started to shuffle her pack slightly.
There were debuts for two of the club's promising youngsters, Berkhamsted's Bella Baylis and Britney Clarke, seamlessly fitting into the GS position.
Surrey did chip three points off the advantage in the third period but they never truly looked like springing a shock comeback.
And Saracens moved further clear inside the final 12 minutes to complete the victory.
Speaking to Sky Sports Corbin said it was just the start they were after before putting the rest of the league on warning that there is definitely more to come.
She said: "We were so excited to be here. Everyone has done an amazing job here [to get things ready] and we have been watching every game since Friday.
"But we just wanted to get on that court.
“It was up and down throughout the whole game but we know where we are right now and this is just the beginning.
"We can move on from here for the rest of the season."