South African international the new star in an otherwise familiar looking Saracens Mavericks roster

South Africa's Ine-Mari Venter has signed for Saracens Mavericks ahead of the 2021 Netball Superleague season. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Saracens Mavericks have finalised their squad ahead of the new Netball Superleague season – snapping up a South African international star to complement the list of familiar names returning to the Hatfield-based club.

South Africa Proteas Ine-Marie Venter (right) and New Zealand Silver Ferns Jane Watson battle for the ball during the Vitality Netball International Series match at The Copper Box, London. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA South Africa Proteas Ine-Marie Venter (right) and New Zealand Silver Ferns Jane Watson battle for the ball during the Vitality Netball International Series match at The Copper Box, London. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Ine-Mari Venter has had spells at Melbourne Vixens and Queensland Firebirds and the Proteas star shooter hopes that experience will be an aid to her on her first campaign in the UK.

She said: “I have been lucky enough to be part of the Suncorp Super Netball League over in Australia for the past two years, gaining a lot of experience and learning a lot about myself and the game.

“Now I am so excited to start using what I have learned over those two years and getting out there on court with the Saracens Mavericks for the 2021 season.”

Mavs’ director of netball Kat Ratnapala said: “Ine-Mari has a wealth of experience on the international stage and I am excited to see her connect with our units this season.”

Saracens Mavericks' director of netball Kat Ratnapala. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY Saracens Mavericks' director of netball Kat Ratnapala. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

The 25-year-old has been signed to fill the void left by George Fisher who has taken up the chance of move to New Zealand with Southern Steel, based in Dunedin.

Plenty others though have remained from the short and ultimately voided 2020 campaign.

England internationals Kadeen Corbin, Gabby Marshall and Razia Quashie are all back, as is defender Jodie Gibson who will finally make her Saracens debut in 2021.

She said: “I am so excited for my second season with Saracens Mavericks. I’m still eagerly waiting to make my on-court debut and I cannot wait until that moment.”

Saracens Mavericks' Razia Quashie seen in action for England Red Roses. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA Saracens Mavericks' Razia Quashie seen in action for England Red Roses. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Goalkeeper Quashie meanwhile is back for a fifth year.

She said: “I am keen to keep developing as a player and maintain my relationship with my team. I am grateful for their support over the years.

“I am so proud of wearing the black and red dress on court to show my pride; pride in Mavericks and pride in having the most supportive and dedicated fans.”

They aren’t the only familiar faces with skipper Sasha Corbin leading seven more returning players.

Sasha Corbin in action for Saracens Mavericks. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY Sasha Corbin in action for Saracens Mavericks. Picture: STEVE PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

She said: “Genuinely can’t wait to finish off what we started. It’s such an exciting team with unfinished business but now there’s an even bigger flame that’s been lit.

“Things look and feel a lot different now but I can tell you, this will still be a season to remember.”

Steph Collard, Beth Ecuyer-Dale, Chloe Essam, Georgia Lees, Dani McFarlane and Jo Trip are the others while Saracens are also continuing their proud habit of bringing more youngsters through from their pathway scheme.

Bella Baylis is from Berkhamsted while Londoner Britney Clarke is in her final year as a student at the University of Hertfordshire.

Defender Aliyah Zaranyika completes the roster.