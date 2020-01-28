Advanced search

Saracens Mavericks announce Euronics as main sponsors ahead of Netball Superleague season

PUBLISHED: 09:01 28 January 2020

Saracens Mavericks' captain Sasha Corbin (left) and director of netball Kat Ratnapala (right) either side of Robert Blair and Stuart Cook from CIH Group, part of Euronics, who will sponsor the Netball Superleague side in 2020. Picture: SARACENS

Saracens Mavericks' captain Sasha Corbin (left) and director of netball Kat Ratnapala (right) either side of Robert Blair and Stuart Cook from CIH Group, part of Euronics, who will sponsor the Netball Superleague side in 2020. Picture: SARACENS

There will a new name on the front of the Saracens Mavericks dresses in 2020 after they announced a sponsorship deal with electrical store Euronics.

The company, which offers services and support to over 1,000 strores across the UK and Ireland, will have their name on the front and back of the Netball Superleague club's kit for the upcoming 2020 season.

The franchise, based in its traditional home of Hatfield, teamed up with Saracens Rugby Club last year having previously played under the name Hertfordshire Mavericks.

Mavericks' director Gloria Keech said: "We're very excited to welcome Euronics into the Saracens family. Like us, they are driven to succeed and it's a great to work with a partner that shares similar values to ourselves.

"As a franchise we want to keep moving forward and driving standards, so this partnership will go a long way to help us do that.

"This is an exciting time for netball in this country off the back of Commonwealth Games and World Cup success, and the fact that Euronics want to help us grow netball in the UK is a real plus."

Stuart Cook, CEO of Combined Independents (Holdings) Ltd (CIH), an electrical buying group and part of Euronics, said: "Netball is a sport enjoying rapid growth across the UK, both in terms of participation and spectators, and reaches an audience that's hugely important to CIH members.

"We're confident this will be a great association and look forward to an excellent partnership this season."

Mavericks kick off the new season on February 22 against Severn Stars in Birmingham.

Their first game at the Hertfordshire Sports Village comes on March 7 against the same opponents.

Saracens Mavericks announce Euronics as main sponsors ahead of Netball Superleague season

