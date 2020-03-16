Saracens Mavericks game postponed as Netball Superleague become latest to cancel fixtures

Netball Superleague is the latest to cancel fixtures including Saracens Mavericks trip to Loughborough Lightning. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA PA Wire/PA Images

The sweeping postponement of sport in the wake of the coronavirus continued with the Netball Superleague the latest to close down.

Hatfield-based Saracens Mavericks were due to play their round four match away to Loughborough Lightning tonight (Monday).

The league's initial statement on Friday said they would 'follow the national guidance' with 'no plans to cancel, postpone or otherwise change upcoming fixtures'.

Two games even went ahead on Saturday with Manchester Thunder and Severn Stars both recording victories.

But as Sunday started the decision was made first to put the Mavericks game behind closed doors before halting all fixtures.

A statement on the league's website said: 'The board have continued to monitor the outbreak and growing concerns around the rapid spread of COVID-19 and has taken the decision to postpone Netball Superleague fixtures with immediate effect.

'The board will convene again on Tuesday where the position of the 2020 season in light of an anticipated update on guidance from the government will be considered.

'We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the netball family updated as appropriate.'

The Mavericks' round five match against Surrey Storm had already been postponed after the venue at the University of Essex was closed.