News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Saracens get start date for Championship season

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:10 PM December 21, 2020   
Nick Isiekwe and Maro Itoje of Saracens

Saracens have finally been given a start date for their Championship season. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Saracens will finally kick-off their Championship season on the weekend of March 6.

The league, which will operate under the elite sport framework, will be split into two conferences with teams playing home and away within each.

The winners of each conference will then play in a two-legged final to determine who will be promoted to the Premiership.

Saracens will face Cornish Pirates, Ampthill, Jersey Reds, London Scottish and Hartpury University.

Given the possibility of no crowds being allowed for some of the season, and wishing to take Championship rugby to a wider audience, it is hoped to stream as many of the matches as possible.

A spokesman said: "Clubs in the division have had little or no income for the last nine months so the majority do not have the financial ability to meet the costs of testing required under the elite sport framework.

"They have been in regular dialogue with the RFU to consider options and solutions to conclude the season."

Most Read

  1. 1 17th Century pub to get £500k refurb in 2021
  2. 2 What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Hertfordshire residents
  3. 3 Herts Covid-19 hospital cases up by almost a third in one week
  1. 4 Outdoor classroom will be built after school's builders went into administration
  2. 5 Fire damaged subway renovated for centenary
  3. 6 Christmas comes early for competition winners
  4. 7 Santa makes 'sincere apology' for naughty words
  5. 8 Businesses move into £12 million enterprise hub
  6. 9 Moving to Tier 4 'a terrible blow' to residents and businesses
  7. 10 COVID-19 restrictions tighten over Christmas as county enters Tier 4

They have also chosen not to return under adapted laws and the March start date allows time to gain clarity from Sport England regarding the sport winter survival package.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tier revision announced for Welwyn Hatfield

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

Chef Philli makes final four in MasterChef: The Professionals

Matt Powell

person

Chef Philli has big plans for life after MasterChef: The Professionals

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

First vaccinations begin in Welwyn Garden City

Matt Powell And Local Democracy Reporter, Deborah Price

person
Comments powered by Disqus