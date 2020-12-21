Saracens get start date for Championship season
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Saracens will finally kick-off their Championship season on the weekend of March 6.
The league, which will operate under the elite sport framework, will be split into two conferences with teams playing home and away within each.
The winners of each conference will then play in a two-legged final to determine who will be promoted to the Premiership.
Saracens will face Cornish Pirates, Ampthill, Jersey Reds, London Scottish and Hartpury University.
Given the possibility of no crowds being allowed for some of the season, and wishing to take Championship rugby to a wider audience, it is hoped to stream as many of the matches as possible.
A spokesman said: "Clubs in the division have had little or no income for the last nine months so the majority do not have the financial ability to meet the costs of testing required under the elite sport framework.
"They have been in regular dialogue with the RFU to consider options and solutions to conclude the season."
They have also chosen not to return under adapted laws and the March start date allows time to gain clarity from Sport England regarding the sport winter survival package.