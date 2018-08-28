Advanced search

Saracens and Hertfordshire Mavericks ready to inspire in new partnership

PUBLISHED: 15:38 03 January 2019

Saracens rugby players stand alongside their newest club-mates, the Saracens Mavericks Netball Club.

Hertfordshire Mavericks have announced a major new partnership on the eve of the 2019 Vitality Netball Superleague season – with rugby giants Saracens acquiring a 50 per cent stake in the Hatfield-based club.

The partnership is described as “mutually beneficial” for both clubs with the Mavs being rebranded as Saracens Mavericks, having been known as benecosMavericks last season.

Mavericks’ director of netball Kat Ratnapala said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity to join forces with Saracens and continue to push to be the standout, ultimate franchise within Vitality Superleague.

“Saracens have proved to be role models and leaders in their field and merging with this high-performance culture and club is a great step forward for Mavericks.

“We would like to thank Benecos for their support for the last two years as we continue to work with them as our title sponsor this season.”

Saracens are big supporters of sport across Hertfordshire and already sponsor the Hertfordshire Cricket League among others.

This partnership will allow both clubs to share resources and insight into elite player performance, access to a wider fanbase, commitment to community outreach programmes and the integration of key business functions.

Tim Hunt, who oversees the commercial operation at Saracens said: “Netball is one of the fastest growing sports in the UK and we are excited to be joining forces with Mavericks.

“Part of our growth strategy is to collaborate with others that share our ethos and help widen our audience reach.

“To achieve this, the dual-priority is to create an environment where our elite teams continually strive for sporting excellence and to inspire our local communities to lead healthier, happier lives through the positive power of sport.

“Mavericks mirror our culture making them a perfect match for Saracens.”

Saracens Mavericks open their VNSL season on Saturday at the Super 10s in Birmingham.

That sees all 10 superleague teams battle it out over the course of one day.

Their first home match of the campaign is at the Hertfordshire Sports Village against Loughborough Lightning on Friday, January 25 at 7pm.

