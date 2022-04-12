Two Moore years and victory over Merstham delights Scholars

Sammy Moore has extended his contract as Potters Bar Town manager until 2024. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town celebrated Sammy Moore's contract extension with a win over Merstham shooting them towards a top 10 finish.

The former Hemel Hempstead Town and Concord Rangers gaffer joined the Scholars at the end of January after the resignation of Lee O'Leary and since then he has transformed the side, winning nine of the 17 Isthmian League Premier Division games played and losing just six.

It has lifted them away from a potential relegation scrap and into 12th position, just one point behind 10th-placed Carshalton Athletic with three games to go.

And such has been the good form that both manager and club have agreed to cement their relationship until 2024.

Assistant Darren Beale has also agreed to stay and with the pair now firmly looking to the future, the Scholars are hopeful the positive message will be heard loud and clear across the non-league pyramid.

Wins also help and the latest success came at the LA Construction Stadium against the relegation-threatened Moatsiders.

Max Delyfer got his first for the club in the first half and Dwight Pascal wrapped things up after the break.

Bar go to Bishop's Stortford on Saturday with their final home game of the season against neighbours Enfield Town on Easter Monday.