Welwyn Garden City's Samadhi Udamulla set for National Championship bow
PUBLISHED: 06:36 20 January 2020
Archant
Samadhi Udamulla has qualified to join the best players in England at the National Championships.
The 15-year-old Welwyn Garden City player finished seventh at the qualifying tournament at the David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham, where a top-10 finish was needed to book a place.
She will now compete alongside the top-22 ranked senior English players at the same venue from February 28 to March 1 and could earn a plum draw against one of England's leading players, including 2018 Commonwealth Games medallists Tin-Tin Ho, Maria Tsaptsinos and Denise Payet.
Udamulla said: "I'm feeling pretty good. I didn't have any expectations coming here because it is a senior event and I am still a junior.
"I played particularly well on the Saturday by coming second in my group, which I wasn't expecting because there were much higher ranked players than me.
"It will be my first time at nationals and I'm looking forward to the experience."