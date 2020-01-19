Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City's Samadhi Udamulla set for National Championship bow

PUBLISHED: 06:36 20 January 2020

Welwyn Garden City's Samadhi Udamulla has been selected to represent England at the National Championship.

Archant

Samadhi Udamulla has qualified to join the best players in England at the National Championships.

The 15-year-old Welwyn Garden City player finished seventh at the qualifying tournament at the David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham, where a top-10 finish was needed to book a place.

She will now compete alongside the top-22 ranked senior English players at the same venue from February 28 to March 1 and could earn a plum draw against one of England's leading players, including 2018 Commonwealth Games medallists Tin-Tin Ho, Maria Tsaptsinos and Denise Payet.

Udamulla said: "I'm feeling pretty good. I didn't have any expectations coming here because it is a senior event and I am still a junior.

"I played particularly well on the Saturday by coming second in my group, which I wasn't expecting because there were much higher ranked players than me.

"It will be my first time at nationals and I'm looking forward to the experience."

