Welwyn Garden City born artist Sam Edwards doing his bit for non-league football clubs

Published: 12:50 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 12:58 PM February 4, 2021

A budding artist born in Welwyn Garden City is making a name for himself in both the world of art and the world of non-league football.

Sam Edwards, who also worked at Tesco in the town, has spent large parts of his life in lockdown painting grounds from across the country, including Herns Lane, home of his birthplace club.

Once done, he is sending the completed piece to each club so that they can raise some much-needed cash.

It is something that is now attracting attention from all over the country.

He said: "I started the project just to raise dome money for the clubs.

"It’s going well and it is what it is. The original paintings are being sent to the clubs free of charge and the ones I’ve done so far have been really appreciative of them.

"It’s not about making anything for me, it’s just a good feeling to be able to donate something to the clubs.

"The lad from [Northern League Division One club] Hebburn Town said it 'restored his faith in humanity' which was nice and very kind."

Sam Edwards' painting of Northern League, and FA Vase finalists for 2020, Hebburn Town. - Credit: SAM EDWARDS

"The club send me a photo and I copy those.

"It’s an ongoing thing and I have a load of requests. I still have around 30-odd to do.

"It keeps me busy and out of trouble."

The 32-year-old, who now lives in Nottinghamshire, is an employment advisor by trade but he says he would love to be able to be an artist full-time.

He said: "It’s a passion and I have sold bits.

"I started it all again properly in the first lockdown as I had the time when I was furloughed. But I’ve always done it, ever since I was a kid.

"I’m really enjoying it again and I’m now fitting it in on weekends and in the evening.

"I’d love to do it full-time but these days illustration jobs are done mostly online and on computer packages.

"I don’t work like that at all. I’m old-school, I use watercolours on watercolour paper so I don’t know if there are any jobs for me but we’ll see what happens.

"It’ll certainly raise my profile but the good thing about artwork is that it means I’ll leave something behind when I die.

"I know that’s really morbid but it's nice to leave your stamp on the world."

To see more of Sam's work follow him on Twitter at @SamEdwardsart, on Facebook at SamEdwardsArt or go to @SEdwardsart on Instagram.