Saracens' Zoe Harrison expecting tough defence of Tyrrells Premier 15s title

Zoe Harrison in action for England against Barbarians at Twickenham in June. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Zoe Harrison's season may be scheduled for a late start after a broken wrist but she says she is expecting no let up in her rapid rise through the ranks at both Saracens and England.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former Welwyn Rugby Club junior picked up the knock during England's summer trip to San Diego but she expects to be back by the autumn internationals.

And by then Saracens' Tyrrells Premier 15s defence will be in full flow, one Harrison expects to be more difficult than ever.

She said: "There isn't one team now where you think you can put a few points on them. Everyone is going to be battling it out and nobody is going to be an easy touch.

"But we strive off the pressure and enjoy it.

"We always want to work hard and be at the top. The pressure really pushes us on to be better.

"We haven't stopped just because we've won the Premiership. This is a new season and we want to win this one."