Advanced search

Saracens' Zoe Harrison expecting tough defence of Tyrrells Premier 15s title

PUBLISHED: 06:57 18 September 2019

Zoe Harrison in action for England against Barbarians at Twickenham in June. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

Zoe Harrison in action for England against Barbarians at Twickenham in June. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Zoe Harrison's season may be scheduled for a late start after a broken wrist but she says she is expecting no let up in her rapid rise through the ranks at both Saracens and England.

The former Welwyn Rugby Club junior picked up the knock during England's summer trip to San Diego but she expects to be back by the autumn internationals.

And by then Saracens' Tyrrells Premier 15s defence will be in full flow, one Harrison expects to be more difficult than ever.

She said: "There isn't one team now where you think you can put a few points on them. Everyone is going to be battling it out and nobody is going to be an easy touch.

"But we strive off the pressure and enjoy it.

"We always want to work hard and be at the top. The pressure really pushes us on to be better.

"We haven't stopped just because we've won the Premiership. This is a new season and we want to win this one."

Most Read

Man remains in hospital following Welwyn Garden City stabbings

Police are investigating two stabbings in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

Scam phone calls target elderly victims in Welwyn Hatfield

Elderly victims were scammed by callers in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Cambs Police

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Man remains in hospital following Welwyn Garden City stabbings

Police are investigating two stabbings in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

Scam phone calls target elderly victims in Welwyn Hatfield

Elderly victims were scammed by callers in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Cambs Police

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

East and North Herts NHS Trust still has backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries after IT woes

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust still has a backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Welwyn Hatfield council slammed over ‘mountains of rubbish’ at recycling bins

Overflowing recycling rubbish in Welwyn Hatfield.

Saracens’ Zoe Harrison expecting tough defence of Tyrrells Premier 15s title

Zoe Harrison in action for England against Barbarians at Twickenham in June. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

Welwyn Garden City garage sale brings community together

The Welwyn Garden City garage sale was a success and really brought the community together, with streets including Digswell Road (pictured) getting in on the act. Picture: Susan Staples

One more step to go for Bar as they reach play-off final

Thilan Walallawita bagged four wickets to help Potters Bar into the play-off final. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists