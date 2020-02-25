Garden city derby spoils go to Letchworth as Welwyn suffer away day blues

Dan Atkinson made his 100th first-team appearance for Welwyn. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn were left second-best throughout their latest London Two North West clash at Letchworth as they fell to a 43-6 defeat.

Chris Kemp kicked all six of Welwyn's points against Letchworth. Picture: DANNY LOO Chris Kemp kicked all six of Welwyn's points against Letchworth. Picture: DANNY LOO

It was a far cry from the first garden city derby at Hobbs Way back in November when they ran out 31-23 winners but the short trip up the A1 saw them travel with a much-changed squad, a recurring theme this season, and facing a young home side in a rich vein of form.

Welwyn had the benefit of the wind in the first half but that was also when the Legends Lane hosts played their best rugby.

Fly-half Rory Harcourt left the match with a hamstring injury after 15 minutes and with three forwards on the bench, Welwyn struggled in the backs for the remainder of the game.

Ollie Di-Lieto did well filling in on the wing but the re-arranged back line was outclassed by a lively set of Letchworth runners.

The visitors started positively but Letchworth scored first after only five minutes.

A clever grubber-kick bounced perfectly for Julian Kitson and Jai Johal gave them a 7-0 lead.

Welwyn rallied and two Chris Kemp penalties made it a one-point game with 15 minutes of the first half remaining and hinted at a close contest.

However, Letchworth scored three more tries before half-time and with the wind on their backs in the second half, the game was effectively won.

The hosts weren't taking anything for granted though and they rubbed salt into the wound by scoring straight after the restart and a further 10 minutes later too.

At 36-6 down and still 30 minutes to play Welwyn could easily have thrown in the towel but they competed well for the rest of the game and only one more converted try came to delight an enthusiastic home crowd.

Liam Scofield was man of the match for Welwyn while Dan Atkinson played his 100th game for the first team.

There was also a promising debut for Richard Stratford in the centres.