Difficult day at Hampstead has Welwyn still scrapping down in the relegation zone

Welwyn's Dave Francis was forced off the field at Hampstead with injury. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn suffered a hugely disappointing afternoon as they lost 36-0 away to Hampstead.

The home side are perenniel challengers in London Two North West and they were as lively as ever, attacking with the ball in hand from all areas of the pitch.

Welwyn on the other hand may have been missing several key players through injury or unavailability but in the end the final whistle could not have come soon enough for the tiring side.

One of those unavailable was hooker James Tan and the Hobbs Way-based rugby club badly missed his accurate line-out throwing.

Also missing although this time through injury were Conor Boland, Rory Harcourt, Brad Lack, Jack Lacey and Chris Kemp.

And the treatment room looks set to welcome two more to that lengthy list as James Burge and Dave Francis also picked up injuries during the game.

Welwyn coaches already have their fingers crossed that these are not too serious.

But despite all that they competed well for the first 50 minute, and kept Hampstead to a single unconverted try in this period.

It was the final 30 minutes though, and playing with the benefit of the slope, that Hampstead pulled clear.

With their tails up they scored 31 unanswered points to leave Welwyn still looking for their first win of the season.

There were still a few positives to take from the game.

Stand-in hooker Dan Meade did well in an unfamiliar position, Ben Skinner distributed the ball well from scrum-half and Josh Milton was a willing worker and runner throughout.

Liam Scofield also came off the bench to put in several bone-crunching tackles while Phil Grehan controlled his back line well from fly-half.

There is now a one week break from league rugby with Welwyn travelling to Hemel Hempstead on Saturday for the opening round of the RFU Intermediate Cup.

And of their next four league games after that, three are at home and Welwyn will be looking to use that advantage to pick up some much-needed points and move out of the relegation zone.