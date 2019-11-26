Vital win for Welwyn away to fellow strugglers Luton drags them closer to coveted safety

Skipper Adam Harcourt bagged two tries in Welwyns vital win over Luton. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn did their hopes of beating relegation from London Two North West the power of good as they picked up a 19-14 win away to Luton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two sides had gone into the game as the bottom two in the league, with the hosts sitting below the Hobbs Way-based rugby club.

Welwyn themselves had seen the gap between them and safety grow to five points after the previous Saturday but two tries from skipper Adam Harcourt and one for Liam Scofield, two of them converted by Chris Kemp, was enough to wipe that disadvantage out.

They are still both in the bottom two but Welwyn are now eight points clear of the Bedfordshire squad and just two behind Hackney and the gaggle of teams above them.

Remarkably all the scoring was done in the first-half at Newlands Road.

Welwyn's selection problems this season had eased with the welcome return of their two Fijian speedsters and it was winger Joe Nasaucoko who came closest to scoring in the opening five minutes, an excellent cover tackle preventing him from exploiting the space created by the Welwyn midfield.

The first scrum of the game looked ominous for Welwyn as Luton achieved total domination and a succession of set-pieces brought the first score with the hosts' powerful pack driving over for a seven-point score.

But Welwyn quickly fixed that problem and it got them back in the game.

A yellow card to Luton's Dwayne Duffy midway through the half proved costly as Welwyn scored 12 points during his absence.

James Tan created the first with a timely interception sending Harcourt sprinting over from 40 metres out before the captain scored a carbon copy try five minutes later.

Kemp converted the second of these and did so again on the stroke of half-time after Luton had replied with another converted try of their own.

A classy backs' move gave Scofield his score following a beautiful dummy and break from Phil Grehan.

The second half was dominated by Welwyn but strong defence by Luton kept them out. And while they didn't score that at least put smiles on their travelling army of support at the final whistle.