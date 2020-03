Welwyn on the brink but show fight against promtion-chasing Hammersmith & Fulham

Welwyn V Hammersmith & Fulham - Chris Kemp in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Welwyn stand on the precipice of relegation after a 39-5 defeat to Hammersmith & Fulham.

The victory keeps the visitors to Hobbs Way in second and seemingly certain of a promotion play-off but for the hosts the gap to safety is now 16 points with only four games to play.

This was always going to be a stiff challenge but to their credit they showed a lot of fight and remained competitive through to the final whistle.

They actually took the lead with Chris Kemp setting skipper Adam Harcourt away for a try but this only served to spur Hammersmith into action and three tries followed in quick succession.

The game swung out of reach just before half-time with what looked a try-scoring pass to Harcourt intercepted and returned for a score at the other end.

Welwyn played their best rugby after the interval but were unable to breach the line and late scores tipped the score even further towards the Hammers.

Experienced scrum-half Yourgos Alexander marked the occasion of his 200th appearance with a good 70 minute display and Welwyn also gave a home debut to flanker Tim Mellor, who performed admirably on a difficult day for the home side.

Welwyn now have a week off before entertaining fellow strugglers Luton at Hobbs Way on March 21.

