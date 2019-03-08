Advanced search

Welwyn more than happy to banish early season blues after falling to another loss

PUBLISHED: 06:06 30 October 2019

Ollie Di Lieto scored Welwyns only try at Hammersmith & Fulham. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ollie Di Lieto scored Welwyns only try at Hammersmith & Fulham. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

It was another disappointing result for Welwyn as they went down 44-7 at Hammersmith & Fulham - continuing their struggle through the early part of the London Two North West season.

They have played six of the top seven sides in those games but they will be hoping for a better two months in the run up to the Christmas break.

Injuries haven't helped either and they travelled to Hurlingham Park again missing several key backs.

Debuts were handed to Connor Deacon and Ryan Travers and there was a big welcome back to the experienced Tom Winter who has just moved back into the area.

Second-team stalwart Joe Burns also made a rare appearance for the firsts from the bench and all four acquitted themselves well in a difficult game for the visitors.

Welwyn started brilliantly though and took the lead in the opening two minutes with a well-worked try finished off by vice-captain Ollie Di Lieto.

Ben Osgood added the conversion but the hosts narrowed the gap on 10 minutes with a straight-forward penalty and then took the lead by the midway point.

That was via a penalty try which seemed to be originally awarded as a normal score. However, the referee decided that an infringement had occurred and changed the decision to the penalty score, one that comes automatically with the two-point conversion.

That gave Hammersmith a 10-7 lead and they extended that to 22-7 by half-time thanks to two tries in the final two minutes of the half.

First a loose kick out of defence was run back with interest and then the home side then gathered the restart and scored in similar circumstances.

Welwyn's cause was not helped early in the second half when scrum-half Yourgos Alexander was sin-binned for a swinging arm and Welwyn seemed to spend almost the entire 40 minutes on the back foot.

Four more tries duly followed by the final whistle as Hammersmith ran out convincing and deserved winners.

There is no game on Saturday, although the club will be open for the World Cup final. Playing action returns on November 9 at Hobbs Way in a big battle against Hertfordshire garden city rivals Letchworth.

