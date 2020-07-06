Advanced search

Welwyn’s women and girls delighted with return of rugby training

PUBLISHED: 14:39 08 July 2020

Welwyn Rugby Club's ladies and girls section continues to thrive. Picture: WELWYN RFC

Welwyn Rugby Club's ladies and girls section continues to thrive. Picture: WELWYN RFC

Archant

The girls and women of Welwyn Rugby Club have noticed something ever since lockdown rules were eased – their schedules have got a lot busier.

Welwyn Rugby Club's ladies and girls section continues to thrive. Picture: WELWYN RFCWelwyn Rugby Club's ladies and girls section continues to thrive. Picture: WELWYN RFC

With no school and no team sports possible due to COVID-19, there was a worry at the Hobbs Way-based club that player well-being, mental health and fitness would all suffer.

This led to the start of a massively successful series of sessions for the women and girls’ section with 60 delivered in total so far, made up of 90 individuals among the 243 attendances.

Games and full-contact remain off the menu but Welwyn coaches knew that they could organise sessions within the current constraints that would still be beneficial to individuals.

At this time of year, the girls and women would normally be playing touch rugby and working on some age-group specific skills but with that not being possible yet, the focus has been on fitness and agility sessions.

Group sizes are currently limited to six, including the coach, but the club have been delighted by the dedication shown.

Jonathan Cirkel, co-ordinator of girls section, said: “We felt it was critically important to get the girls and women back together and having some fun.

“The smiles on faces, the appreciation shown by the girls and their parents for us organising the sessions and the undoubted benefits in well-being after being away from sport and organised activity for so long have been real positives for us and made everything even more worthwhile.”

Welwyn have gained several new players as a result of the sessions but are still recruiting.

Anyone keen to join in should email girlsrugby@welwynrugby.co.uk with all sessions open to all, regardless of experience, and run for the duration of the summer as guidance allows.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Welwyn Garden City man

The death is not being treated as suspicious

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

NHS Birthday 2020: Crowds watch Spitfire fly over Welwyn Garden City hospital

The 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

Suspected cannabis seized after drugs raid on Welwyn home

The raid took place on Monday.

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Welwyn Garden City man

The death is not being treated as suspicious

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

NHS Birthday 2020: Crowds watch Spitfire fly over Welwyn Garden City hospital

The 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

Suspected cannabis seized after drugs raid on Welwyn home

The raid took place on Monday.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Annual Hatfield music festival to be filmed for an online audience

Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival artistic director Guy Johnston

Witness appeal after ‘dangerously out of control’ dog bit woman in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are trying to track down a man who they believe filmed the incident on his phone.

Welwyn’s women and girls delighted with return of rugby training

Welwyn Rugby Club's ladies and girls section continues to thrive. Picture: WELWYN RFC

‘Lucky coincidence’ Welwyn Garden City woman was awake during early morning house fire

Rachel Hicks' house caught fire just before 5am at the end of June. Picture: Rachel hicks

Grant awarded to Brookmans Park vet college of over £1 million

Images of what the new ‘One Health’ research and teaching facilities at the Royal Veterinary College could look like. Picture: RVC