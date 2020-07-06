Welwyn’s women and girls delighted with return of rugby training

Welwyn Rugby Club's ladies and girls section continues to thrive. Picture: WELWYN RFC Archant

The girls and women of Welwyn Rugby Club have noticed something ever since lockdown rules were eased – their schedules have got a lot busier.

With no school and no team sports possible due to COVID-19, there was a worry at the Hobbs Way-based club that player well-being, mental health and fitness would all suffer.

This led to the start of a massively successful series of sessions for the women and girls’ section with 60 delivered in total so far, made up of 90 individuals among the 243 attendances.

Games and full-contact remain off the menu but Welwyn coaches knew that they could organise sessions within the current constraints that would still be beneficial to individuals.

At this time of year, the girls and women would normally be playing touch rugby and working on some age-group specific skills but with that not being possible yet, the focus has been on fitness and agility sessions.

Group sizes are currently limited to six, including the coach, but the club have been delighted by the dedication shown.

Jonathan Cirkel, co-ordinator of girls section, said: “We felt it was critically important to get the girls and women back together and having some fun.

“The smiles on faces, the appreciation shown by the girls and their parents for us organising the sessions and the undoubted benefits in well-being after being away from sport and organised activity for so long have been real positives for us and made everything even more worthwhile.”

Welwyn have gained several new players as a result of the sessions but are still recruiting.

Anyone keen to join in should email girlsrugby@welwynrugby.co.uk with all sessions open to all, regardless of experience, and run for the duration of the summer as guidance allows.