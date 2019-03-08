New season but same old dreams of success for Welwyn Rugby Club

Adam Harcourt is the new captain of Welwyn's first team. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn's senior men get their pre-season campaign under way this Friday ahead of what the rugby club hoping for another successful season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn Rugby Club's U18 girls in action against Trojans during the 2018-2019 season. Picture: JONATHAN CIRKEL Welwyn Rugby Club's U18 girls in action against Trojans during the 2018-2019 season. Picture: JONATHAN CIRKEL

The Hobbs Way-based side travel to Cheshunt for a 7.30pm kick-off against Woodford, one of two friendlies before the London North West Two season begins on September 14 with a tasty fixture against the mighty London Welsh and their vast travelling support.

Their final game before that sees both the first and second team take on their counterparts from Harlow on

Welwyn Rugby Club's U15 girls won the National Cup in 2018-2019 at Worcester Warriors' Sixways Stadium. Picture: JONATHAN CIRKEL Welwyn Rugby Club's U15 girls won the National Cup in 2018-2019 at Worcester Warriors' Sixways Stadium. Picture: JONATHAN CIRKEL

Last year a superb start to the season saw them flirt with promotion before settling for a strong top-half finish.

And there will be a new man in charge as Adam Harcourt takes over the captain duties.

Welwyn Rugby Club's ladies in action against Fullerians. Picture: JONATHAN CIRKEL Welwyn Rugby Club's ladies in action against Fullerians. Picture: JONATHAN CIRKEL

There is no such change for the ladies as Emma Waddup continues in that role with their first game at home to Towcester Roses at 2pm on Sunday, September 8.

The mini and junior season starts on seven days earlier with registration over the first three Sundays.

Welwyn Rugby Club's U18 girls' in action during the 2018-2019 season. Picture: JONATHAN CIRKEL Welwyn Rugby Club's U18 girls' in action during the 2018-2019 season. Picture: JONATHAN CIRKEL

This is the perfect chance for new members to join, with sessions starting at 10.30am.

Alternatively send an email to registrations@welwynrugby.co.uk

It has been in the girls section where the club has developed a fantastic reputation for success, with a number of their players going on to play for Saracens and England.

And to help Welwyn have formed an U11 side, school years 6 and 7, to complement their existing three squads.

For more information, contact Jonathan Cirkel on girlsrugby@welwynrugby.co.uk

President of the club, Mark Elliott said: "The replacement of the flat roofs at the clubhouse has been completed during the summer and with the infrastructure now in good order, our thoughts have turned to the start of the new season.

"And with the Rugby World Cup starting soon, we are hoping to attract new members, both playing and non-playing.

"Just turn up at the club, you will be guaranteed a warm welcome."

For a flavour of what to expect the club are holding a Summer Fun Day on Sunday, August 25. All are welcome.