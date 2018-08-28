London Two North West: Welwyn looking to cement top four place starting with trip to Belsize Park
PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 January 2019
©2018 Archant
Welwyn are looking to kick start the New Year with a bang when they head to London Two North West league leaders Belsize Park.
The Hobbs Way-based rugby club sit fourth in the table Welwyn after being promoted back into the division last year.
And with second place earning a promotion play-off spot, skipper Will Freeston believes the club are in a prime position to give it a good go, starting on Saturday.
He said: “We’ve come up into the league and we’ve competed very well.
At the start of the year we were looking to push for mid-table but as it has turned out we’re pushing for the top four and pushing for promotion.
“We definitely want to stay there. We never want to lose at home but we’ve just got to sort our travels out.
“We’ve got quite a lot of home-grown players but we’ve picked up some good ones up along the way and over the summer.
“They are all local, train hard, stick around and there’s a good team spirit.”