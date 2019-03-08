Poor discipline adds to the frustration as Welwyn ship late try and miss out on win

Aaron Chandler scored Welwyns third try against Hackney. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

A massive missed opportunity was the thinking for Welwyn as a last-gasp converted try saw the first win of the season snatched away from them.

Leading 19-12 at home to Hackney in London Two North West as the match entered the last play, the Londoners' dangerous winger Yinka Busari danced down the left to score, stepping inside as he did so to make the match-levelling kick easier.

Alton Murphy duly made no mistake and both sides had to settle for two points each.

But after leading 14-0 at one stage Welwyn will look back on the game with a touch of regret, knowing that their penalty count was far too high.

The Hobbs Way hosts had welcomed back skipper Adam Harcourt at full-back and they got off to a bright start, making threatening inroads towards the Hackney line.

Chris Kemp came close but it took 15 minutes for the opening score, a brilliant solo effort from centre Phil Grehan who ghosted through a gap before galloping in from 60 metres.

Kemp added the conversion and Welwyn doubled the lead on the half hour thanks to a series of five-metre scrums that eventually saw Kemp dart over wide out.

The angle proved no problem though and he added the extras too.

But the last 10 minutes of the half saw Welwyn in penalty trouble, a trait that would continue for the rest of the game.

Two kickable penalties were conceded, with one moved 10 metres closer thanks to overuse of the mouth, and the reliable Murphy landed the chances with ease.

Welwyn coach Gareth Hughes laid down the law about discipline at half-time but Welwyn failed to listen and within a minute of the restart, Yourgos Alexander was yellow carded for a swinging arm and two minutes later Welwyn were guilty of entering a ruck from the side.

Murphy kicked Hackney to within five points.

The home side thought they had weathered the storm with a kick ahead from Grehan was eventually gathered by Aaron Chandler to score out wide.

But Hackney dominated the last 20 minutes as Welwyn continued to concede penalties.

Murphy kicked one of the gifts given to him and there was another yellow card for Welwyn, this one to Tom Emery.

All that was a prelude to the frustrating finish.