Shock winner of six nations after epic day of rugby in Welwyn Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 06:05 16 February 2020

Teams that took part in the Welwyn Hatfield six nations tag rugby tournament.

Archant

A much-improved performance against France was not the only thing Italian rugby had to be pleased with thanks to schools from the area.

Following on from a hugely successful tournament that coincided with the Rugby World Cup, the first Welwyn Hatfield six nations tag rugby tournament took place at Welwyn Rugby Club with the best Year 5 pupils from across the district for the title.

And the final result did not reflect the actual Six Nations table.

With some epic battles throughout Italy took the title from Wales and Scotland while Ireland were left with the wooden spoon.

Organiser Stuart Williams said: "The standard was amazing and it was great to see children from different schools working so well together."

He also praised the standard of refereeing from the sports leaders of Monks' Walk, who are training with Saracens on an officiating course, and GLL and the community fund for their support.

