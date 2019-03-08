Welwyn left disappointed on trip to Grasshoppers

Phil Grehan made his 100th first-team appearance for Welwyn at Grasshoppers. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Welwyn are still searching for their first win of the new London Two North West season after a disappointing 31-17 loss away to Grasshoppers.

They had travelled to Isleworth in a confident mood following an impressive performance in the narrow loss to London Welsh on the opening day.

But they found the west London outfit very well-organised and very efficient, taking advantage of every opportunity presented to them.

Welwyn had handed winger Joe Nasaucoko his first-team debut and he showed what an asset he will be to the club by scoring with his first touch after Vetaia Kawea fizzed a long pass out to him after only two minutes of play.

That start would be as good as it got for Welwyn in the opening quarter with the hosts enjoying the vast majority of possession and territory, statistics that contrived to bring two tries of their own.

Welwyn were still in the game though and hauled themselves back level before the interval.

A neat box kick by Yourgos Alexander was collected by the ever industrious Antonio Denton who passed to Ollie Di-Lietto.

His 50 metre gallop was halted short of the line but he managed to offload to Tom Emery to cross for the score.

Last time out Welwyn had been at their best in the second period and the visiting coaches hoped for a similar reaction this time out.

It never happened.

Grasshoppers bagged a converted try after the start and with Welwyn racking up the penalties they added a further 10 points via another converted score and a penalty.

They came after Welwyn's only points of the half.

Phil Grehan, making his 100th first-team appearance for the Hobbs Way club, weaved his way close but a deliberate knock-on 10 metres on by the home side brought only a penalty, Chris Kemp landing the kick.

Nasaucoko again showed his class with an 80-metre run beating eight players. However, he was adjudged to have knocked the ball on in the act of scoring the try and Welwyn's chance of a losing bonus point was gone.